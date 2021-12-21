Dame Products’s Alexandra Fine escapes with Octavia Butler

Octavia E. Butler A magical story about good and evil, about polarity and balance. Octavia Butler is one of my favorite authors, and this is my personal favorite book of hers.

Tao Te Ching

Laozi

Because the way you go isn’t the real way.

Man’s Search for Meaning

Viktor E. Frankl

I’m the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor and find powerful truths in this somewhat rambling book. It never hurts to be reminded that the power to experience life is our own power.

Doughnut Economics

Kate Raworth

There’s a thirst to replace capitalism in the world. When I think about why I do what I do, [I realize] it is to add value to the world and to have financial stability. This book offers a powerful new perspective on responsible value creation.