  • 7:00 am

Culture House founder Raeshem Nijhon is always inspired by Prince

Culture House founder Raeshem Nijhon shares his self-care soundtrack.

[Illustration: Travis Constantine]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

“Pink Cashmere”

Prince
I’ve marked many special moments of my life with Prince’s music. His genius inspires me. It’s a go-to.

“Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”

R.D. Burman and Rochak Kohli
This song, from a Bollywood film directed by my mom, is beautiful lyrically and melodically. It reminds me of home.

“Till I Collapse”

Eminem
This one I listen to loud and on repeat when I’m having a hard entrepreneur day.

“We Know The Way”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa’i
My 3-year-old son, Kishor, and I jam to this [song from the Moana soundtrack] during our evening dance breaks.

