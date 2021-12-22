‘Morning Joe’ coanchor Willie Geist likes a history lesson on a long run

@JumpmanHistory I’m a basketball player and fan who grew up worshipping Michael Jordan. This has endless old videos and photos of MJ and his shoes.

TV Show

Only Murders in the Building

[I love] Steve, Marty, and Selena together. And, forgive the cliché, but Ted Lasso is just wonderful.

Podcast

It Was Said

Nothing fires me up on a 15-mile [run] like Jon Meacham walking you through one of Churchill’s addresses to Parliament in this history podcast.

Twitter

@Super70sSports

It plugs into pop culture and sports nostalgia with throwback pics and perfect comedy writing.