advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

‘Morning Joe’ coanchor Willie Geist likes a history lesson on a long run

‘Morning Joe’ coanchor Willie Geist shares his media diet.

‘Morning Joe’ coanchor Willie Geist likes a history lesson on a long run
[Illustration: Travis Constantine]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Instagram

@JumpmanHistory
I’m a basketball player and fan who grew up worshipping Michael Jordan. This has endless old videos and photos of MJ and his shoes.

advertisement

TV Show

Only Murders in the Building
[I love] Steve, Marty, and Selena together. And, forgive the cliché, but Ted Lasso is just wonderful.

Podcast

It Was Said
Nothing fires me up on a 15-mile [run] like Jon Meacham walking you through one of Churchill’s addresses to Parliament in this history podcast.

Twitter

@Super70sSports
It plugs into pop culture and sports nostalgia with throwback pics and perfect comedy writing.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life