How Emily Ratajkowski wrote ‘My Body’

I found that the best place for me to work is in bed. I don’t know why, but that’s true for me. I know a lot of people feel it’s sacrilegious and terrible for your sleep, which it probably is, but I also have found that sometimes my best ideas come to me when I can’t sleep.

Most of [My Body, a collection of personal essays published in early November] was written before I even had a book agent, so I wasn’t on deadline or anything, which was nice. I was extremely productive because I didn’t feel the pressure. I wasn’t aware of readers. The more self-aware you become, the harder it is to write. Once I sold the book and was on a deadline to finish it, it was much more difficult. I’d also had a baby, and was like, What have I done? I was feeding my baby every three hours. I had conversations with my husband about how I was going to have to call the publisher and just tell him I wasn’t going to be able to get this one essay finished, [and] all of a sudden, I would have an idea. It would show up at the least convenient time. And I would just use my phone and Notes app and just write things, not even worrying about anything, typing with my thumb. And that would be how something new would start.

What usually happens is I’ll have an idea and I’m like, That could maybe be an essay. I wonder what that would be like to try to write about. And then some time will pass, and I won’t think about it. Then I’ll be driving or something, and all of a sudden, I hear a voice talking and sentences forming. And then I have to [pull over and] pull out my phone and just try to transcribe it. Honestly, it’s the only way I know how to start to write. If I don’t have that, then I could stare at a page basically forever.

[The transition to a document] always freaks me out, because I feel like I’m cursing it or something, and it feels like bad luck, which is stupid. So I really try to have a lot down before I do it. The fear of the blank page is so real.