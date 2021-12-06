9 favorite productivity tips from the Dr. Bronner’s CEO

I joined the company in 1997. When I was graduating from college, the one thing I knew I wasn’t going to do was work for my family. I love my dad, mom, and uncle, but I wanted to do my own thing. But eventually, I got to a place where my experience with psychedelics helped me understand my grandfather and his All-One philosophy. It wasn’t a straight line from there to joining the company, but it was definitely foundational.

It’s a great company. . . . I’m a founding member, along with Patagonia, the Rodale Institute, and others, of the Regenerative Organic Alliance and Regenerative Organic Certification, combining the best of sustainability, animal welfare, and fair labor in a single standard. That’s a real example of our activism and policy intersecting with our business. It’s all hand in hand.

My primary responsibility as cosmic engagement officer is obviously to make sure we’re running a tight ship—making the profits necessary for everything else we do—but also leveraging our profits to fund allies, causes, and campaigns that are doing good things in the world. I’d say about two-thirds of my time is spent in a traditional CEO role, managing the company, making sure we’re rocking everything we need to rock. And the other third is dedicated to activism, which primarily nowadays is psychedelic integration [the process of incorporating what one experiences while under the influence of psychedelics into everyday life] and regenerative agriculture.

One thing I like to do from time to time is clean out with a Master Cleanse or some other fasting regimen. [Right now] I’m on day 4, which is kind of a hard day. They recommend doing 10. My friend just turned me on to this mung bean Ayurvedic cleanse, which is anti-inflammatory, gluten-free, sugar-free, everything-free. So I think I’m going to do 5 days of this and 5 days of that. I’ll get the whole 10 days in that way.