How Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker gets so much done

I don’t like to wake up and immediately start. I need a second. So I set my alarm for earlier so that I can lie in bed and just breathe. I’ll have my coffee in the morning, and then I’ll usually work out, then eat breakfast. I’m very big on the reward of things. I schedule everything. The pandemic helped me understand how important it is to schedule time for yourself and for your family. Picking up my daughter from school is still important to me. That’s when you get all the excitement from the day, that’s when she talks the most freely. We go for coffee or boba, and I won’t miss that.

I’ve worked overseas, in countries like Russia and Turkey, and I’ve learned how to adjust. You can work anywhere. I love going to the beach and working. I love working at coffee shops. Your office doesn’t have to be the only place where you’re productive. The hardest thing for me is working out on Mondays. I take a 6 a.m. flight to Atlanta for my broadcast job, and when I land, before I go to the studio, I always get on the elliptical or the treadmill, or I’ll lift. And that’s hard. One of my mentors, Kobe Bryant, always used to make contracts with himself because, you know, it sounds great the night before, and then the morning rolls around and you hit snooze. Time she wakes up 7:30 a.m.

First thing she does in the morning Drink a latte. Productivity tools she uses “On game days, after I shoot around with the team, I take a nap. When I was a rookie, I could nap for two hours. Now I do 45 minutes or an hour.” What she does with 15 minutes of free time “If I’m in L.A., I’m totally at the beach.”

What she lets slide without feeling guilty “I am the most gullible person at the grocery-store checkout aisle, and I buy those magazines about the psychology of dogs or the history of aliens.” Best habit “I would do everything on the grill if I possibly could. Lamb chops, rib eye, salmon, barbecue chicken.” Last thing she does at night “I try not to watch television. I shower and read.”

Time she goes to bed 10:30 or 11 p.m.