Here’s why the e-bike market has taken flight

Global sales of have soared since the start of the pandemic.

[Illustration: Niki Fisher]
By Erin Schulte1 minute Read

After showing steady growth for five years, e-bike sales skyrocketed in 2020. Recent innovations have resulted in lighter frames, a range of safety features (reflective paint, LED lights, hydraulic brakes), and more comfortable rides. Meanwhile, investments in city infrastructure are helping to make e-bikes a more viable option for urban commuters looking for safer (and less sweaty) modes of transportation during the pandemic. Ride-sharing companies like Lyft have taken notice and entered the market, and the industry continues to introduce features that target new markets, including mountain bikers and hunters.

Sources: Deloitte (130 million); NPD (130% stat, $546.5 million stat); Rad Power Bikes (1895, 1989); Lyft (60 miles, e-bike rides); “The Senate’s E-BIKE Act could make electric bikes a lot cheaper,” The Verge (E-BIKE Act); Light Electric Vehicle Association (400 e-bike brands)
About the author

Erin Schulte is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in Fast Company, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Harper's Bazaar, and Entrepreneur, among other publications. You can find her on Twitter @erin719nyc.

