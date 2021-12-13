Here’s why the e-bike market has taken flight

After showing steady growth for five years, e-bike sales skyrocketed in 2020. Recent innovations have resulted in lighter frames, a range of safety features (reflective paint, LED lights, hydraulic brakes), and more comfortable rides. Meanwhile, investments in city infrastructure are helping to make e-bikes a more viable option for urban commuters looking for safer (and less sweaty) modes of transportation during the pandemic. Ride-sharing companies like Lyft have taken notice and entered the market, and the industry continues to introduce features that target new markets, including mountain bikers and hunters.