These gorgeous, cozy textiles illustrate the horrifying realities of climate change

The ongoing global warming catastrophe is terrifying, but these days, we hear so much about climate change that it can be hard to wrap our minds around it.

It’s why Raw Color, a Dutch studio founded by Christoph Brach and Daniera ter Haar, wants to help make climate data more tangible. Its latest installation, Temperature Textiles, launched at Dutch Design Week, which coincides with the COP26 United Nations Climate Conference. Temperature Textiles’ series of blankets, scarves, and socks use colors and patterns to illustrate sea level rise and how hot global temperatures will become if emissions aren’t reduced.

In their work, Brach and Haar specialize in using color to convey information across various disciplines, including graphic and product design. They’ve explored how color can be used in healthcare settings to influence patients, and created colorful masks to reflect their identities as designers. With this project, they use color to translate complex climate data into patterns that are easy to grasp.

They focused on three types of information: temperature change, sea level rise, and emissions, using the most recent data gathered by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute. Warm shades, like red and orange, reflect increases in temperature, while cool shades, like gray and pink, reflect the rising seas.