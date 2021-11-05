Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later this November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of roughly 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.

The project, dubbed the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), is meant to reveal whether technology has advanced to the point where it is capable of defending our planet against destructive projectiles hurtling toward us. Of such perils, asteroids are among the gravest: It was a particularly massive one, now called the Chicxulub impactor, that felled the mighty dinosaur species during the ancient Mesozoic era. In 1998, of course, Hollywood’s blockbuster Armageddon imagined the doom of that threat in modern times.

But there’s no reason to panic now: Neither Dimorphos nor Didymos pose any danger to planet Earth, and their redirection is merely a prudent engineering exercise. “DART will be the first demonstration of the ‘kinetic impactor’ technique,” NASA officer Lindley Johnson said in a statement. “This technique is thought to be the most technologically mature approach for mitigating a potentially hazardous asteroid, and it will help planetary defense experts refine asteroid kinetic impactor computer models, giving insight into how we could deflect potentially dangerous near-Earth objects in the future.”

It’s just one piece of the puzzle in the vast challenge of mapping space defense. NASA has already identified more than 27,000 near-Earth objects—which include no asteroids on path to strike our planet—but it’s constantly discovering more, meaning a menace could emerge at any time.