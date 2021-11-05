Saudi Arabia’s ban of ‘Eternals’ over LGBTQ scenes is part of an alarming trend

As Marvel embarks on the long-delayed, much-hyped U.S. launch of the Eternals, its latest franchise-within-a-franchise, a handful of Middle Eastern countries have announced a ban on the film.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Netflix—a leading player in the globalization of film and TV, as evidenced most recently by the phenomenon of Squid Game—bumped up against a similar issue in the Philippines this past week, and ended up giving in. The streaming giant pulled episodes of its spy drama Pine Gap on November 2, after complaints emerged that were similar to the ones waged in Vietnam. (Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs claimed an investigation by its movie classification board found that the episodes were “unfit for public exhibition,” due once again to a map depicting the South China Sea.) The challenges for streamers over access to markets also sometimes forces them to take sides against their own talent at a time of fierce bidding wars for top-tier creators. Netflix, which is not available in China, ultimately caved when Saudi Arabia pressured the studio to pull an episode of the now-defunct Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The “request” came in response to statements on the episode related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and what it meant to America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. (“Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on YouTube,” Minhaj said of the incident shortly afterward.) The current Middle East ban of Eternals seems predictable in retrospect. After all, the same countries that won’t be showing Marvel’s film declined in March 2020 to release Pixar’s Onward over just a glancing reference to a lesbian relationship. Perhaps the greater looming threat isn’t that the demands for cuts will become even bolder in the future, but that major studios more fully internalize the unofficial rules of what will or won’t fly at the global box office. But if it’s alarming that censorship demands on studios can be a deal breaker in these markets, it’s even more disturbing how commonplace such demands have become around the world altogether.