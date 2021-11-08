The gift adversity can offer leaders

It took almost thirty years for me to recognize the true power of being born to a teenage mother in an impoverished community that I labeled a war zone the majority of my childhood years. To my recollection, it appeared everyone in our apartment community was experiencing pain and tribulation in one form or another. The level of intensity and the type varied, yet it appeared adversity was inevitable. In hindsight, one of the things that separated the small percentage of us that escaped those conditions from those not as fortunate was our capacity to leverage adversity as a ladder to climb beyond our conditions.

Admittedly, I did not always have the perspective of leveraging adversity for good. Due to the early stages of my upbringing, along with many unhealthy and learned behaviors, my mindset regarding adversity was to always see it as negative. For a couple of decades of my life, the notion of navigating adversity, overcoming pain or experiencing failure would grip me with trepidation and insecurities, ultimately leaving me paralyzed when it came to taking the eventual and necessary risks that propelled me to where I currently stand in my personal and professional life. Over time, I learned to see adversity as one of the best mentors I could ever have in my life. In my primary years, each roadblock I encountered had a negative impact on me because of my perspective. In hindsight, while it pushed me, it also taxed me mentally and emotionally in ways that stifled my progress, creativity, and innovation. While I found a way to be definitively successful, there were some major deficits in my life I could not seem to overcome. For many years I could only see the downside of adversity and not the benefits. I made some great leaps in my early 20s that sparked mental toughness, and from that time period, I learned to acknowledge adversity as a gift. I discovered a way to harness it to empower me to take a more optimistic viewpoint in my personal and professional life.

Business mentors, counseling, therapy, studying to improve my emotional and mental health––along with many other things––taught me the skill of seeing adversity as a competitive advantage. I began to use it as a strategic tool for good, and upon doing so, it seemed as though the entire world around me appeared to shift in my favor. Truthfully, I realize not a whole lot around actually changed other than my perspective. This drastic mindset shift has since pushed me to hunt for the upside of obstacles and not lose positive traction when navigating the downside. Every professional will have mountains to climb and often. The key is learning to leverage them the right way. The challenge for many people is that when adversity strikes, their wishbone emerges instead of their backbone. In other words, many people wish for adversity to disappear and never return. In most cases, this is because they might not yet possess the fortitude to see beyond the pain and recognize that something great awaits them on the other side. Many of the most successful professionals I know lean into adversity as a strengthening mechanism and see themselves as a beneficiary. In my experience, there are three specific lessons you can gain from adversity. YOUR ADVERSITY EQUIPS YOU FOR THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL LEADERSHIP I was recently speaking to one of my clients who happens to be chief of staff to the president of a Fortune 20 Company. We were discussing some of her work with their high-potential employees and how they vet their next wave of executives. One of the key things that emerged from the dialogue was the fact that they won’t even consider promoting anyone to a C-suite role unless that person has passed the “adversity exam.”

In other words, they need to have proof over time that they can lead under accelerated pressure and in the midst of some of the most stressful circumstances. The company sees this as a proof point for the capacity to run a multi-billion dollar vertical of one of the largest companies in the world. If you want to lead at this level, being able to navigate adversity is par for the course. YOUR ADVERSITY HELPS EQUIP OTHERS FOR THEIR HIGHEST LEVELS OF PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL LEADERSHIP I have spoken to tens of thousands of people on stages across the country. I cannot tell you the number of times people have approached me and shared how hearing my story encouraged them to do things like keep fighting for a broken relationship, keep going after a lifelong dream, or not give up in the midst of a major life challenge. You have to understand that others are watching your leadership play out on a daily basis, and they are ultimately matching your rhythm. If you break, they break. If you fight, they fight. Bend, but don’t break. Rest, but don’t stop fighting! YOUR ADVERSITY IS THE VALUE PROPOSITION THAT SETS YOU APART FROM EVERYONE ELSE Some of the most transformative ventures I have ever seen or most daring leaders I have ever met emerged from addressing pain points and problems others did not know how to solve. One of my very best friends (Kemmons Wilson III) is the third generation namesake and grandson of the founder of Holiday Inn. His grandfather founded the company because he was the child of a single mother who could not afford to take family vacations. This adversity drove him to transform the hospitality industry so families from low- to middle-income neighborhoods could also travel and enjoy holidays together. I have had conversations with hundreds of entrepreneurs who have started businesses I never would have had the imagination to conceptualize, and it’s because many of their ideas came from simply monetizing their own adversity by creating a transactional service to help others facing similar problems.

Anthony Flynn is Founder of Amazing CEO; Increasing Productivity, Profitability and Inspiring Disruptive Hacks for CEOs and Key Executives.