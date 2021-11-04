Peloton’s new Christmas ad is just normal enough to make the ‘Peloton Wife’ controversy vanish

Back in 2019, the brand unleashed “A Gift Like No Other,” aka the Peloton Wife ad, which revolved around a young, fit mom getting an exercise bike from her husband for Christmas. The backlash was immediate and, largely, hilarious. Even Ryan Reynolds jumped in to make an Aviation Gin spot from the controversy. Of course, just a few months later COVID hit, everyone was stuck at home, and Peloton exploded in pandemic popularity.

Now the brand returns to the yuletide adfest with a big budget spot, created with the Christmas ad elves at agency Adam&EveDDB, and a soundtrack by Oscar-winner Danny Elfman. In it, Brett Gelman (Fleabag, Stranger Things) stars as Scrooge, who has apparently replaced his penny-pinching for “getting hella swole.”

The approach here is understandable. When you have the opportunity and budget for a major do-over, you go to the best. If it’s a misguided house renovation, you call Chip and Joanna Gaines to fix it. If it’s a holiday ad, you call the agency that basically invented the modern Christmas ad. It was adam&eveDDB that, back in 2009, created “The John Lewis Effect” with the UK retailer and effectively made the holiday season Britain’s advertising Super Bowl.