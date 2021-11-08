After 30 days in the ocean, these fibers fully biodegrade

If you submerge a piece of polyester fabric into seawater, it will still be largely intact more than 200 days later. But if you submerge a swatch of wood-based fabric, like textile company Lenzing ‘s lyocell fibers, into that seawater, those swatches would biodegrade in about a month.

That comes from a recent study by researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who looked at how synthetic versus wood-based fabrics degrade in marine settings, including off a pier in California, in a controlled aquarium, and in a bioreactor. All settings showed similar results. After 210 days in seawater, the swatches of polyester showed “no obvious changes” in their overall size or thickness, the researchers wrote in their study, recently published in Science of the total Environment; the wood-based fabrics, on the other hand, were “completely or almost completely nonexistent” after 28 days. The cellulose fabric biodegraded in a way similar to leaves.

The study bolsters the scientific claims from Lenzing, which says its cellulose fibers can combat the issue of plastic pollution in the ocean (and was, admittedly, a joint project between Lenzing and Scripps; a member of Lenzing’s product development team was involved, and is listed as one of the study authors).

Just by being worn and washed, our clothes shed hundreds of thousands of microfibers—and if that clothing is made of a synthetic, plastic fabric like polyester, those microfibers are actually microplastics. An estimated 2 million tonnes of microfibers enter our oceans every year, many as a result of people simply doing their laundry. (There are tools to try to catch these microfibers in washing machines.)