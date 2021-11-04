NerdWallet IPO: stock priced, trading on Nasdaq today as fintech company goes public

Another tech IPO happens today. This time it’s NerdWallet, the fintech company, having its initial public offering. Here’s what you need to know about the company and its IPO:
- What is NerdWallet? NerdWallet was founded in 2009 and educates users about financial products, such as mortgages, credit cards, and student loans. Most users visit NerdWallet to compare these types of financial products. They do this via the NerdWallet app or the NerdWallet web portal. The company is based in San Francisco.
- How does NerdWallet make money? According to Bazaar Expert, NerdWallet makes money via affiliate commissions. When a NerdWallet user compares and then signs up for a financial product, NerdWallet gets a fee from the financial product’s owner.
- Which stock exchange will NerdWallet debut on? NerdWallet will debut on the Nasdaq Global Market.
- What will NerdWallet’s stock ticker be? NerdWallet will trade under the ticker “NRDS.”
- How many NRDS shares are available? According to a company press release, 7,250,000 shares of Class A common stock are up for purchase.
- How much will NRDS shares cost? The IPO price of NRDS stock is $18 per share. If all shares sell for that price, NerdWallet will raise $130,500,000 in today’s IPO.