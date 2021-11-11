Now up for tech transformation: Rental housing

Tech is now poised to do for rental housing what it has already done for banking, personal transportation, and in-home shopping and delivery: fundamentally remake the leasing experience in a way that benefits both tenants and the landlords who serve their needs.

For tenants, renting an apartment used to be about as low-tech as you get. People over 40 will remember looking in the classified advertising section of the newspaper or Craigslist for their first apartment. You had to call the landlord or property manager, make an appointment, go see the unit, fill out a pile of paperwork to apply, wait for approval, go sign the lease—and then move in. People over 30 will remember a process that tech was starting to improve, with more elements streamlined thanks to the internet—like viewing floorplans and measurements, booking apartment tours, and submitting rental applications. Now the Zoomers are looking for places to live and due to surging demand and inadequate supply, just 3% of rental units are currently unoccupied, one of the lowest vacancy rates ever. Fortunately, the expanding role of technology in this industry is helping to expand consumer options, all while improving market conditions on the landlord’s side of the transaction.

Across the rental housing industry, landlords are using technology to develop a detailed understanding of what renters are looking for. That usually starts with identifying something they can afford in a location they like. But it doesn’t stop there. During the first year of COVID-19, many young people were seeking escape from urban environments that were especially hard-hit. Some pundits were even predicting the end of city living as we know it. Now, however, with risks more manageable, people are recovering their appetite for the amenities of a vibrant urban environment, including restaurants, bars, and reopened entertainment venues. At the same time, many are also relishing the flexibility in evolving ideas of work, itself a tech-driven transformation. Don’t count the office workplace out, but for many, working from home is a liberating experience.

Some tenants are looking for the traditional rental apartment while others, who are aking a modest salary or just starting out in their careers, may seek a roommate or group house arrangement (particularly after the isolation many experienced during the pandemic). Landlords today are using technology to bring more and different kinds of rental properties on the market, offering multiple options to suit a range of renters’ needs. Landlords can now use technology to solve a range of problems, from accepting payments and handling repair requests to matching tenants with compatible roommates. From dating sites to university algorithms for assigning roommates in dorms, the sophistication of determining compatibility has vastly improved from “Do you like pets?” And, the tech transformation is just as pronounced for property owners as it is for renters. In the past, those who considered boosting their finances with a rental property or renting out unused rooms may have rejected the idea because of the various hassles they anticipated. The prospect of managing a rental property, especially while also balancing a full-time job or raising a family, was too daunting.

Now, though, landlords are using technology to help with everything from selecting tenants to contracting out maintenance work. And with industry-wide advances, tech may even make some services more affordable. With tenant screening becoming an increasingly sophisticated process, when properly done, it can maximize the owner’s return without running the risk of discriminatory results. That’s how tech works at home—by expanding options for tenants and landlords and improving results for both. Andrew Collins is co-founder and CEO of Bungalow, a residential real estate platform providing beautiful homes with great roommates.