Shiba Inu coin price falls as Kraken crypto exchange hedges on SHIB listing

Kraken, a top-ten San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted earlier this week that it would list the Shiba Inu coin—a joke token with a loyal cult following—on its platform by Tuesday if the tweet earned at least 2,000 likes. “#SHIBArmy where you at?” it wrote:

????♥️????♥️????♥️????♥️????@brianchoffman said if we get 2,000 likes we will list $SHIB tomorrow – but he doesn't think we can do it.#SHIBArmy where you at? ???? ???? ????

???? ???? ♥️ — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 1, 2021

Perhaps Kraken should have thought that through a little better, because in today’s hyper-connected digital world, 2,000 likes on social media is piffling, and the target was hit within mere minutes (as of today, it’s sitting at nearly 80,000 likes). Kraken, however, appeared to have bitten off more than it could chew, tweeting Tuesday that the Shiba Inu coin would not be going live that day as the company still had “more work to do” per its listing-review protocol: