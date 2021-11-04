4 ways you should be using LinkedIn to take the next step in your career

If you’ve been thinking about a job change recently, you’re not alone. The pandemic gave people time to rethink how and why they work, with close to 50% of working Americans saying the pandemic has changed how they feel about their career, and 73% of these workers saying they feel less fulfilled in their current jobs.

advertisement

advertisement

It’s never been a better time to be a job seeker, with one person getting hired every 15 seconds on LinkedIn. If you’re on the hunt for something new, here are four ways to leverage LinkedIn to take the next step in your career. Find remote, hybrid, or on-site roles faster with new job filters Flexibility is top of mind for many. In fact, 87% of workers would prefer to stay remote at least half of the time. When you’re searching for jobs on the site, LinkedIn offers filters to turn on for remote, hybrid, and on-site positions, and hirers using LinkedIn Recruiter can use these filters to discover you. Pro tip: Be sure to turn on the Open to Work feature on your Profile and share your preferences for remote, hybrid, and on-site roles. (Using “Open to Work” doubles the likelihood of your getting a recruiter message.) Also, set up Job Alerts so you’ll receive a notification when a relevant job is posted.

advertisement

Learn about the culture and policies of companies that are hiring Before you apply for a new job, I recommend researching a company’s culture and policies. Following their Company Page on LinkedIn is a great way to learn more about the organization’s brand and news, and stay up-to-date on open positions. You’ll also now be able to see how companies are approaching the future of work, including vaccination requirements and whether they plan to go back to an office, stay remote, or go hybrid. Company Pages also gives you insight into an organization’s culture beyond workplace policies. Check out posts of companies you’re interested in to see what they value, and how their employees are engaging with the content. You’ll also be able to see if any of your connections works at that organization, making it easy for you to reach out and ask for a referral. On LinkedIn, applicants are four times more likely to get hired through their network. Want to become your own boss? List your services and get discovered More than half of professionals see themselves venturing out on their own for their next role—either by starting a business or freelancing. If you’re a freelancer, contractor, or a small-business owner—or want to become one—LinkedIn’s new Service Marketplace can help. Simply set up a Service Page via your LinkedIn Profile, sharing more about what you offer and managing your projects. This page help you get discovered more easily by LinkedIn’s global community when its more than 774 million members search for particular services.

advertisement

Chart your career path with LinkedIn Learning To help people progress in their careers, we’re offering free LinkedIn Learning paths. These include Finding a Job During the Great Reshuffle, which will teach you how to put together an action plan as the job market continues to heat up, and the Top 15 Most Popular Courses that company leaders took to cope with the changes to our world of work over the past year. Make yourself the best candidate possible through continued learning and skills building. We hope these new tools on LinkedIn can help give you a leg up for discovering opportunities that align with how you want to work. Rohan Rajiv is the group product manager for Jobs at LinkedIn.

advertisement