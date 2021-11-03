Election 2021 live results: How to track the New Jersey governor race, which remains too close to call

Tuesday’s plethora of elections saw its fair share of surprises, upsets, and landmark victories—especially as people of color made strides in historic firsts across the country (Michelle Wu as the first Asian American mayor of Boston and Ed Gainey as the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh, among others).

But the races aren’t over yet. Stretching into Wednesday, a few holdouts are still too close to call—a key race being the New Jersey gubernatorial election, where Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli are neck-and-neck in an unexpected nail-biter.

Here’s how to track the live results:

See the latest ballot numbers as they’re tallied on CNN’s tracker here

Politico has a similar tracker here

Murphy pulled ahead with a slim lead earlier today, but neither camp has declared victory or conceded just yet.