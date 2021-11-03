Allbirds IPO: stock priced, trading on Nasdaq today as sustainable shoe brand goes public

One of the most-anticipated IPOs of the week happens today as the eco-friendly shoemaker Allbirds heads for the public markets. The IPO comes a little over two months since the company formally announced its plans. As Fast Company’s Connie Lin reported at the time, Allbirds shoes are a favorite among Silicon Valley tech yuppies and the average consumer interested in sustainable goods. Its wool shoes are made from plant-based threads.
As for the IPO itself, here’s what you need to know:
- What is Allbirds? It’s a sustainability-focused footwear maker and a certified B Corporation, which means it’s required to balance profits with what is best for society. It was founded in 2016 and is based in San Francisco.
- Which exchange will Allbirds debut on? Allbirds will debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
- What will Allbirds’ stock ticker be? Allbirds will trade under the ticker “BIRD” (of course).
- How many BIRD shares are available? According to a company press release, there will be 20,192,307 shares of Class A common stock on offer.
- How much will BIRD shares cost? The IPO price of BIRD stock is $15 per share.
- How much will Allbirds raise today? If all shares sell for $15, Allbirds will raise a little over $300 million today.