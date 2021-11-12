Canada Goose’s new boots are stylish (and warm) as hell

After six decades of making some of the warmest parkas on the planet, Canada Goose has launched a new product: boots. And they’re both warm and stylish.

advertisement

advertisement

Canada Goose’s debut footwear collection goes on sale today, consisting of just two styles for men and women. There’s the Journey, a hiker boot, and the Snow Mantra Boot with an insulated lining inspired by the brand’s warmest coat, the Snow Mantra Parka. In keeping with the brand’s luxury pricing, the boots cost $750 and $1,295 respectively. They’re now available for purchase on Canada Goose’s website and in the brand’s 35 global stores. Canada Goose spent three years developing these first two boots, says Woody Blackford, the brand’s EVP of product. The company hired a team of footwear experts who designed the boots and prototyped them, using the brand’s extensive archive of parkas for inspiration. Blackford says the goal was to create footwear that had the aesthetic and functional characteristics of the company’s best-known coats, so people would immediately identify them as Canada Goose. “Our archive is comprised of tried-and-true pieces that have helped to cement [our identity],” Blackford says. “We call these pieces our ‘icons’ and integrate features from them into our modern styles, be they zippers, buttons, or silhouettes” The Journey is the more fashion-forward of the boots, with an oversized silhouette that you could imagine on a Balenciaga or Yeezy runway. It features a chunky rubber heel and square toe that make a statement. The designers were inspired by traditional hiking boots from Montebulluna in the Italian Alps.

advertisement

The upper is made from leather sourced from TerraCare, which uses eco-friendly tanning methods that require less water and fewer chemicals than traditional tanning methods. There are plenty of carefully designed functional details in these boots, including reflective laces and a stabilizer to support the arch, which is designed to make them more comfortable on long hikes. They will also keep your feet dry in wet and snowy conditions, with the upper fully laminated with a waterproof membrane, and your toes will be toasty, since the shoes are designed for conditions as cold as 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Blackford says both pairs of boots were rigorously tested by more than 40 men and women before they were released, including scientists, athletes, and film directors. “We don’t bring anything to market until experts have validated it,” he says Blackford. “[Our testers] logged hundreds of miles over six months. They traversed diverse terrain and experienced a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions, performing various activities, all in Canada Goose footwear. After, they provided critical feedback that contributed to our final designs.” While these boots were made for hiking, I think many consumers will see these as a fashion-forward boots to wear in the city. They pair nicely with jeans, leggings, or a little black dress. They come in black, white, and camel colorways for women, and black, white, and grey for men.

advertisement

The Snow Mantra Boot is designed for conditions that are even colder, going down to negative 22 degrees Fahrenheit. These calf-high boots also have a leather upper sourced from TerraCare, but underneath, they are fitted with PrimaLoft insulation that retains warmth even when wet. The boots can be worn in several different ways, depending on the conditions around you. Thanks to zippers, they can be worn with a close fit under insulated pants or when you undo the system of zippers and cords, they can have a more relaxed fit that lets in air to keep your feet cool. The boot also comes with a liner that molds to the shape of your foot and provides extra warmth, but can be removed under warmer conditions. The boot is meant to be a companion piece to Canada Goose’s well known Snow Mantra parka, keeping the feet as warm as the rest of the body. But the boots are also stylish and will look good as you navigate the city in the midst of snowstorms and blizzards. They come in black, red, and white, with a reflective Canada Goose logo prominently featured. “We have always built product for function, ahead of everything else,” Blackford says. “We don’t sacrifice anything for style and remain focused on quality, durability, and functionality. This has been and will continue to be our differentiator. But functionality is always ‘in’ so we’ve excelled at creating products that makes you look good too.”

advertisement

Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.