Creating a more inclusive economy is an uphill climb. Here’s one reason why.

How do you provide financial services for customers you can’t even find? Hear this CEO explain the challenges in trying to level the world’s financial playing field.

By FastCo Works

It’s easy to talk about economic equality and financial access for all. But how do you achieve those things when you can’t even identify large parts of a population? Ralph Pecker is the CEO of PayCode and heads up the Community Pass Program in Africa.  He shares his insights on this important global issue during a panel event at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.

