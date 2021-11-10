advertisement
Calling all companies: Closing the wealth gap depends on you

Increasing financial literacy takes innovation and collaboration. Hear how this CEO is leading the charge.

By FastCo Works

The richest Americans claim roughly 32 percent of the nation’s combined wealth. The bottom half of the population claims just 2 percent of that wealth. But there are ways to reverse these numbers. Goalsetter CEO, Tanya Van Court, tells Fast Company it starts with companies and kids. She explains why in this video from the Innovation Festival. 

