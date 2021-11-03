This collection of books gives kids frank lessons about racism, sexual abuse, and death

Jelani Memory thinks that fire-breathing dragons, cuddly bears, and fairy tales about princesses have their place in the kids’ media landscape—but that enough of that fantasy already exists. Rather, asks the author and entrepreneur, “Where are all the true stories? Who’s explaining what’s happening around the world?”

His quest to inform young children about the realities of the world urged him to write the book, A Kids Book About Racism. It would be distinct from the majority of kids’ books, peeling away the sugar coating and educating kids, 5 to 9, about racism “in all of its gravity and ugliness,” favoring facts and honesty over colorful illustrations and poppy designs.

Memory, founder and CEO of A Kids Book About, joined us on this week’s World Changing Ideas podcast to discuss the concept of broaching topics like racism with impressionable youth. After racism, Memory’s publishing startup has tackled other weighty subjects—incarceration, depression, death, feminism, sexual abuse, being transgender, and school shootings—without euphemisms or those little white lies grown-ups tend to use. “I do think they are heavy topics,” he says, “but I don’t know if kids always perceive them in that way, meaning they don’t carry all the baggage with them.” It’s the adults who get uncomfortable with the subject matter, he says, more than the kids.