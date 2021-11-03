This super detailed map shows the most toxic air in the county, down to the block

In Baytown, Texas, just east of Houston, the air is filled with pollution from dozens of industrial plants in the area, including heavy metals from an ExxonMobil refinery and ethylene oxide from chemical plants. All of the pollution compounds the additional cancer risk of living in the city, and the risk can vary block to block.

It’s one hotspot, among more than a thousands, that ProPublica mapped out in a new report that looks at cancer-causing air pollution from industrial sources across the country. Some of the worst are in Texas, and most are in the South, where environmental regulations are weak. The risk is higher in census tracts where the majority of residents are black.

Even though the Clean Air Act sets standards for a small group of pollutants such as ground-level ozone and lead, 187 other hazardous pollutants don’t have the same limits. The EPA also doesn’t look at the cumulative effect of multiple pollutants from different sources in a particular area.

The map shows those details, as the ProPublica story explains: