4 of the most dreaded interview questions, answered

While employers and hiring managers can be encouraged to tweak these questions to have more thoughtful conversations with you, it’s still in your best interest to learn how to answer them, in case they come up.

When you’re asked, “Why do you want this job?”

The obvious answer is “to pay bills” or “make more money” – but you should aim for a more thoughtful response. When you apply for the job, or you’re preparing for the interview, make note of what about sounds appealing about the job duties or a description that stuck out to you. Something prompted you to apply, right? Even if it’s as simple as how the job description perfectly matched your experience and is closer to family/with a company you like/in a new industry, you can find something to promote. Plus, interviewers are typically interested in what motivates you and what you’re looking for in a team or from a role, so frame your answer to meet those expectations.

The famed, “What’s your biggest weakness?”

Hopefully, by now you know that a stealth brag is not the way to go. For years, it was acceptable to offer something like “I’m a perfectionist” or “I take on too much work” but hiring managers have caught on. Typically, your potential employer is looking more for your level of self-awareness and how you address any issues that arise. Offer how you’ve worked to improve your skills in an area or prioritized professional development. Everyone has to learn new things on a regular basis to remain on top of their jobs – were you a pro at creative thinking and strategy but lacked formal data analysis? Share how you recognized that weakness and took action to improve.