Florida tops the list of destinations for homebuyers looking to move out of state

That’s illustrated in a new report from loan marketplace LendingTree, which tracked users opening mortgages between March 1, 2020, and September 21, 2021. The company’s data allowed it to visualize the moving patterns of homebuyers during the pandemic’s housing boom—and according to its intel, Florida was the top destination for those who migrated out of state.

Mortgage shoppers in 18 of the 50 states favored the Sunshine State. New southerners flocked there from as far as South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Maine, but it also drew in relative locals from Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. It’s not hard to guess why: With its sandy beaches, warm waters, affordable housing, and zero state income tax, Florida has long been a beeline spot for retirees. But now, with many earlier-career workers unshackled from office campuses by the pandemic’s forced digital revolution, those masses are free to move wherever they want—whenever they want.

In the last year and a half, Florida welcomed new residents including 3.6% of all mortgage shoppers in Vermont and 2.6% of those in Maryland, LendingTree’s data suggests.