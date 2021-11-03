WeWork’s Adam Neumann signed up for a Q&A with NYT. Here’s what we want to ask him

Sometimes one has to go away in order to come back. Unless, of course, one is a former CEO who had to step down from his own high-profile startup after a disastrous IPO attempt . In that case, one should perhaps at least spend a bit more than a couple years away before coming back. The unreflected life and all that.

Such is the case with WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann, who is embarking on what looks suspiciously like a comeback tour less than three years after his company’s dramatic nosedive from a $47 billion valuation in 2019. Though WeWork finally went public in October through a special purpose acquisition company, at a more earthbound $9 billion valuation, Neumann would have seemed to be persona non grata on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. And yet! He will apparently be participating in the New York Times DealBook Summit, an event featuring “the most influential minds in business, policy and culture.” Neumann’s portion of the two-day event is scheduled to take place on the morning of Tuesday, November 9, and will feature a one-on-one conversation on the topic of “his tumultuous quest for workplace utopia, the lessons he’s learned, and his own next act.”

As the former CEO begins his redemption arc in earnest, Fast Company has some questions for Neumann that hopefully won’t slip through the cracks during the DealBook interview.