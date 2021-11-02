DOJ sues to block Penguin Random House from merging with Simon & Schuster

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against publisher Penguin Random House that seeks to block its proposed merger with rival Simon & Schuster. It’s one of the Biden administration’s first big antitrust challenges, and it alleges Penguin’s acquisition would give it too much control over what books are published in America and how much authors get paid.

Antitrust activists have been buoyed by the new administration’s more aggressive swing at corporate consolidation, but they may be surprised to see it so concerned about a merger in book publishing. Notwithstanding, the industry is undeniably dominated by a select few—Penguin and Simon & Schuster, plus NewsCorp’s HarperCollins, Hachette, and Macmillan—and it has entered a period of increasing concentration. Hachette just bought Workman Publishing (of What to Expect When You’re Expecting and 1,000 Places to See Before You Die fame), and Lord of the Rings publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt became part of HarperCollins back in May.

Yet even after these mergers, those publishers were no match for Penguin. It controls 300 imprints globally, and accounts for 21% of all U.S. books sales each year. Meanwhile, Simon & Schuster is America’s third-largest publisher, cranking out about 2,000 titles a year under three dozen imprints, or about 6% of the U.S.’s total annual book sales.

The DOJ wasn’t cool with that amount of firepower being under one roof: “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger—lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.” Rather than focus solely on the possible harm to consumers, the DOJ is making the case that their merger would hurt authors through what’s known as a monopsony—something that exists when one company becomes the dominant buyer of a service or good, versus the dominant producer like in a monopoly.