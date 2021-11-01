Tastykakes recall: Avoid these cupcakes due to possible tiny metal fragments

You’re not baked; this news is real. Flowers Foods is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykakes cupcakes due to concerns that there might be tiny pieces of metal mesh wire in them.

The recall covers the following multi-packs sold in stores in Delaware; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia:

Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes , 12.75 oz. (6-2ct), UPC #0-25600-00219-3, with “enjoy by” dates of December 14, 18, and 21

, 12.75 oz. (6-2ct), UPC #0-25600-00219-3, with “enjoy by” dates of December 14, 18, and 21 Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes , 14.25oz (6-2ct), UPC #0-25600-00223-0, with “enjoy by” dates of December 14 and 18

, 14.25oz (6-2ct), UPC #0-25600-00223-0, with “enjoy by” dates of December 14 and 18 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes , 14.25oz (6-2ct), UPC #0-25600-00230-8, with “enjoy by” dates of December 14 and 18

, 14.25oz (6-2ct), UPC #0-25600-00230-8, with “enjoy by” dates of December 14 and 18 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, 14.25oz (6-2ct, Inner packages sold individually), UPC #0-25600-00004-5, with “enjoy by” dates of December 14 and 18

Flowers Foods learned of the possible problem when an ingredient vendor alerted the company about possible contamination in its supplied product.

There have been zero or injuries or incidents reported, stemming from these sweet snacks, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is advising people not to eat the cupcakes, but rather return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.