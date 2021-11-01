Texas abortion law: How to stream Supreme Court live oral arguments

One of the most eagerly awaited Supreme Court (SCOTUS) cases in decades will have opening arguments heard today. That case is, of course, Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, or as it’s better known, the case regarding the legality of the controversial and restrictive Texas abortion rights law.

At the heart of Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson is whether Federal courts have the power to block the controversial Texas law, reports The New York Times. That law restricts abortions to the first 15 weeks—less than the 23 weeks allowed under Roe v. Wade. The Texas law also allows private individuals to sue anyone who assists with an abortion outside the timeframe of the law.

While a ruling will not be decided today, SCOTUS justices will hear back-to-back oral arguments in the case, which legal experts will finely pick apart for any hint of how the decision of the justices may finally go. The arguments are being streamed live. Here’s how you can hear them:

What: SCOTUS oral arguments in the Texas abortion law case

When: The oral arguments begin at 10 a.m. ET, today, Monday, November 1.

How to listen: The oral arguments will be livestreamed on CSPAN-2. We’ve also embedded the YouTube stream below, which you can watch from this page.