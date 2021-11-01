Arrogant leaders continue to rise. Here’s how to deal with one

Most of us have worked with (and at times for ) people who are not as good as they think they are—the very definition of arrogant . There’s no shortage of arrogant bosses in the world. This reality can be explained by three major research findings:

No. Our desire to work for people who are not unjustifiably pleased with themselves, and not unaware of their limitations, is rational. When arrogant people are in charge , they tend to disengage, alienate, and diminish others . Their teams experience a lack of psychological safety , their performance suffers, and their organizations (or nations) pay a high price. Considerable research demonstrates that humility is rational and constructive.

The more deluded people are about their own skills and talents, the easier it is for them to

, which explains why people who appear assertive, overconfident, and even arrogant, can be mistaken for especially talented individuals, and thus selected for leadership roles (in both public and private sector organizations).

Yet, we have all seen it over and over again: A charismatic, entertaining, and sometimes even pathologically narcissistic, person gets elevated to a leadership role, only to be revealed as arrogant, deluded, and entitled—to everyone else’s detriment. All too many politicians embody this harmful pattern, but it’s also prevalent in the private sector.

Research suggests further that arrogance increases the propensity to engage in corrupt and antisocial behavior. What do Harvey Weinstein, Bernie Madoff, and Jeffrey Epstein have in common? Delusions of grandeur inhibited their self-control, restraint, and empathy while perpetuating their own illusions of immunity to consequences, further fueling their parasitic behavior. It’s as if we humans are hard-wired to fall into traps of our own making.

There is a crucial difference between arrogance and confidence. You can be confident in your abilities and, if your confidence is realistic (i.e., aligned with your actual abilities), we do not label it “arrogance.” By the same token, when talent, skill, or expertise are lacking, but confidence is not, that imbalance defines arrogance. In short, people who are talented, bring deep expertise, or training and practice, or thoughtful deliberation about the challenges that lie ahead, can be seen as humble. In contrast, when people are less talented than they think, they can be seen as arrogant, overconfident, or deluded. The humble are more likely to be effective in confronting, and helping others confront, real challenges, compared to those who lack these qualities.