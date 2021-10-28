Facebook renames itself ‘Meta’ in preparation for the metaverse

Facebook said Thursday at its Facebook Connect event that it’ll rebrand itself as “Meta” to emphasize its newfound obsession with the metaverse—a digital space for work and play that may be accessed using mixed reality glasses and other devices.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about our identity as an iconic social networking brand,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. “Right now our brand is so tightly linked to one product.”

“Over time I want us to be seen as a metaverse company,” the CEO said.

The company set the stage for this move earlier this week by saying it would begin announcing earnings as two separate divisions—one for all its existing apps, and one for all its efforts to build foundational technologies for the metaverse.