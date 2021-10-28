Your Thanksgiving dinner could be the most expensive ever thanks to a perfect storm of crises

One thing nobody will be thankful for when they’re sitting around the table this Thanksgiving are the food prices.

Most of the data available right now points to prices reaching historic highs for 2021, thanks to a perfect storm of crises—basically an ongoing pandemic, plus the worsening effects of climate change, plus labor problems caused by things like America’s Great Resignation and workers going on strike, plus inflation climbing at its fastest pace in 30 years. The result is prices leaping to what could be never-before-seen levels.

So far for 2021, food prices are up 3.7%, according to the American Farm Bureau, compared to a 20-year average of about 2.4%. Major food companies like Procter & Gamble, Danone, and Nestlé are already warning customers to expect sticker shock.

Some consumers may do a double-take, recalling that last year’s Thanksgiving prices were at near-record lows. That’s because 2020 was an anomaly. It was at the height of the pandemic. Families were gathering via Zoom, not stocking up on 30-pound turkeys, bags of yams, and pie crusts for feasts, and grocery stores were offering cut-rate deals as a result.