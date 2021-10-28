Solo Brands stock will trade on the NYSE, the latest IPO for a DTC brand looking to cash in

The company is expected to make its market debut as a publicly traded company today. Its IPO is 13 million shares of stock at $17 per share. Solo Brands’s ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange is DTC, an initialism better known as “direct-to-consumer.”

The 10-year-old Southlake, Texas-based company is part of a wave of DTC brands that have bypassed traditional retail channels to sell straight to customers interested in their merchandise. A number of these companies are either planning to go public or have done so in the last few years—to mixed results. Mattress startup Casper‘s IPO in February 2020 was a flop, for instance, while eyeglasses company Warby Parker‘s in September got a thumbs-up.

Solo Brands includes Solo Stoves (fire pits, stoves, and accessories), Oru Kayak (portable kayaks), Chubbies (apparel), and Isle (paddle boards).