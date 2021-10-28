Solo Brands stock will trade on the NYSE, the latest IPO for a DTC brand looking to cash in

Solo Brands isn’t flying solo anymore.
The company is expected to make its market debut as a publicly traded company today. Its IPO is 13 million shares of stock at $17 per share. Solo Brands’s ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange is DTC, an initialism better known as “direct-to-consumer.”
The 10-year-old Southlake, Texas-based company is part of a wave of DTC brands that have bypassed traditional retail channels to sell straight to customers interested in their merchandise. A number of these companies are either planning to go public or have done so in the last few years—to mixed results. Mattress startup Casper‘s IPO in February 2020 was a flop, for instance, while eyeglasses company Warby Parker‘s in September got a thumbs-up.
Solo Brands includes Solo Stoves (fire pits, stoves, and accessories), Oru Kayak (portable kayaks), Chubbies (apparel), and Isle (paddle boards).
“When we are at our best, our products serve as the centerpiece of awesome experiences and unlock nostalgia for past ones,” the company says in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. “We consistently deliver innovative, high-quality products that are loved by our customers and revolutionize the outdoor experience, build community and help everyday people reconnect with what matters most.”