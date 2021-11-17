The 5 best-designed jackets to get you through winter 2021

We’re heading into our second pandemic winter. And if last year was any guide, we’re going to want to spend as much time as possible outdoors, even during the colder months.

If you’re looking for a new jacket to protect you against the elements as you take long walks or meet friends for a drink outside, we have you covered. We scoured the market for the most interesting and innovative outerwear from a wide range of brands, tested it, and selected those that performed best. This year, brands tended to focus on casual styles, in keeping with our relaxed, comfy pandemic aesthetic. And given the fragile state of the planet, many also focused on sustainable manufacturing. This list features options for every type of weather, from jackets that will keep you dry in the midst of torrential downpours to puffers that will keep you toasty even if temperatures drop to 25 degrees below zero. American Giant On the surface, this looks like just another cozy jacket to keep you warm and dry. But making the Blizzard was a minor miracle. The vast majority of outerwear is no longer made in the U.S. because it requires extensive needlework, a skill that is both expensive and hard to come by. American Giant is committed to bringing back domestic manufacturing, so it set out to create a supply chain in Chicago. It takes about 23 people to manufacture each Blizzard from start to finish, from patternmakers to 10 different sewers, who sew each jacket by hand. This local supply chain results in a lower carbon footprint while creating jobs for American workers.

It also results in a durable jacket that will help you survive the elements. The shell is both water repellent and windproof, and it’s filled with insulation that promises to keep you warm even while walking in temperatures down to 4 degrees below zero. The inside is lined with a soft brushed fabric that keeps your hands and head cozy. Given how much warmth it provides, it’s remarkably slim. American Giant Women's Blizzard Jacket - $348 American Giant Men's Blizzard Jacket - $348 Canada Goose This season, Canada Goose released these down puffers, which are extremely lightweight and packable, but also keep you warm in extremely low temps (25 degrees below zero!). When you’re wearing the jacket, it expands to be very fluffy. It’s made from soft material that feels comfortable against the skin, but it can be compressed and shrunk down when you take it off. This jacket is made from recycled nylon that’s treated with a water-repellent, tear-resistant finish, and the insulation comes from duck down. While the jacket was designed to keep you warm when the mercury drops, it also has many features that let you adjust to different conditions, including vents that let in air, and backpack straps so you can remove it completely when you’re hot. It packs into the left pocket when you’re not wearing it, which comes in handy when you’re traveling.

As a B Corporation, Cotopaxi is legally obligated to balance profit with social and environmental good, so the brand is particularly well known for its sustainable manufacturing practices. This jacket is made from leftover, repurposed fabric, and its insulation is made from recycled polyester. The company is climate neutral and offers both resale and repairs to extend the life of the product. Cotopaxi Women's Cálido Jacket - $150 Cotopaxi Men's Cálido Jacket - $150 Lululemon If you’re in a rainy part of the country, Lululemon has your back. While most rain jackets tend to feel stiff, Lululemon has developed a new waterproof material that’s soft and stretchy, making it more comfortable and protective in the rain. This new fabric, StretchSeal, is made of three layers—a waterproof outer skin, a layer of fabric, and a cozy jersey liner. All three layers are made using Lululemon’s hallmark stretchy material, so the jacket moves with you. It’s also extremely thin, so it acts like a membrane protecting you from the rain. The jacket has a minimalist aesthetic that would suit an office commute or a hiking trail. The wide hood covers your head and face completely, along with a high collar that prevents rain from entering through the neckline. There are vents strategically placed in the back, so you don’t get too hot. And it has plenty of pockets to stow your phone and wallet, keeping them dry as you go about your day.

