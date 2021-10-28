Facebook Connect livestream: How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote speech

Facebook’s annual Oculus-focused event kicks off today. Called Facebook Connect, the event opens with a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg and continues with workshops and other events for developers working with Facebook’s AR and VR platforms.

Zuckerberg is expected to launch the event with a live keynote in which he should detail the latest updates to the Oculus platform. However, this year’s Connect could also see Zuckerberg announce a new name for the company, and is almost certain to see him expand on Facebook’s plans for the metaverse. But what Zuck is almost certainly not going to address is all the controversy surrounding the testimony of the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Here are all the details of the 2021 Facebook Connect event: