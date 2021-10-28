Facebook Connect livestream: How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote speech

Facebook’s annual Oculus-focused event kicks off today. Called Facebook Connect, the event opens with a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg and continues with workshops and other events for developers working with Facebook’s AR and VR platforms.
Zuckerberg is expected to launch the event with a live keynote in which he should detail the latest updates to the Oculus platform. However, this year’s Connect could also see Zuckerberg announce a new name for the company, and is almost certain to see him expand on Facebook’s plans for the metaverse. But what Zuck is almost certainly not going to address is all the controversy surrounding the testimony of the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.
Here are all the details of the 2021 Facebook Connect event:
- What: Facebook Connect keynote speech by Mark Zuckerberg
- When: Thursday, October 28 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Official description: “The future is yours to imagine. Join Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives as they share the vision for the metaverse—a place of new immersive experiences and the next evolution of social technology, built by people like you. Discover more at Connect 2021. It’s open to all.”
- Where to watch: The event will be livestreamed on Facebook here.