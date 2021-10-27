Striking workers at Kellogg’s just got a new addition to their picket line: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh met on Wednesday with union Kellogg’s workers at the cereal company’s Lancaster, Pennsylvania plant who have been on strike since October 5, a show of solidarity from the secretary, who himself is a longtime union member.

The workers are some of the 1,400 union Kellogg’s employees across four cereal plants—in Lancaster as well as Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; and Memphis, Tennessee—who have been striking over their loss of quality healthcare, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, says to Anthony Shelton, president of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM).

Walsh is the first union member to lead the Department of Labor in more than four decades, and one of few labor secretaries to visit striking workers. (In 1989, Labor Secretary Elizabeth Hanford Dole met with striking coal miners, though noted she was not taking sides; she also met with the coal group’s parent company to facilitate face-to-face negotiations.) Ahead of the October 27 meeting, Walsh took to Twitter, saying “I grew up in a working-class family. I’m the son of immigrants and a proud second-generation Laborer. I have always stood with America’s working people, and will continue to do so as your Secretary of Labor.”