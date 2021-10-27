Vaccines for kids are coming. Here are the most common symptoms reported after Pfizer doses

The Food and Drug Administration is inching closer to an emergency use authorization of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11, which would make it the first inoculation OKed for that range of children.

The children’s vaccine contains a third of the amount of active ingredient compared to the adult doses. But some are still worried about the possible risks of injecting the vaccine into tiny bodies; in a recent poll from market research firm Ipsos, a third of parents of 5-to-11-year-olds—many vaccinated themselves—say they are hesitant to inoculate their children immediately after approval.

However, Pfizer has provided some data on its clinical trials that could ease concerns. Notably, one chart shows “systemic events” observed in kids within seven days after the second dose, as well as severity: