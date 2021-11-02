advertisement
Struggling with your new business? Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Good news for new business owners: You don’t have to know everything. You just have seek out answers from those who do.

By FastCo Works

When Mike Stewart became co-owner of Willie Mae’s Scotch House in New Orleans, he found out there was a lot to learn. But he also discovered a way to get up to speed. Find out why he says finding the right mentor is the key to getting off on the right foot.

