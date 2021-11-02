advertisement
The right recipe: Here are the key ingredients that helped this small business success

Running a restaurant is exhausting work. But Kerry Seaton Stewart says pouring everything into her business allows her to reap the rewards later.

By FastCo Works

Kerry Seaton Stewart could have quit when a hurricane blew through her family’s restaurant. But instead, she set a goal to rebuild and honor the legacy of her great-grandmother’s business. Hear her inspiring story and the important lessons she learned along the way.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

