Fried chicken with a side of pride: How this family-run restaurant has survived the test of time

Their fried chicken is world famous. But these co-owners say the real secret recipe is the family tradition their restaurant is built on.

By FastCo Works

Kerry Seaton Stewart grew up watching her great-grandmother run a successful business when very few minority women were doing so. Now she’s running the famous Willie Mae’s Scotch House in New Orleans and hoping to live up to the powerful legacy her grandmother created. Hear her incredible story in this final episode of The Driven Generation.

