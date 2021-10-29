advertisement
Dreaming of starting your own business? Don’t let this get in the way.

What does it take to launch a business? According to Logan’s Gardens co-owner, Jimmy Williams, it requires education, dedication, and a big dose of bravery.

By FastCo Works

He had been gardening all his life. But it wasn’t until Jimmy Williams spent two years studying the practice that he decided to make it a career. Watch this video to hear his advice on finding the courage to turn your passion into a profession. 

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

