A garden fit for celebrities starts with strong roots

Our second episode of The Driven Generation features Jimmy Williams and his son Logan, co-owners of Logan’s Gardens in Los Angeles. Serving up more than 1000 varieties of rare edible plants to the rich and famous is no easy task. But together, they make it work.
