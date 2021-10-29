advertisement
  • 9:00 am
  • kia

A garden fit for celebrities starts with strong roots

This father-son team creates gardens for movie stars. Hear how they keep themselves grounded in what really matters.

By FastCo Works

Our second episode of The Driven Generation features Jimmy Williams and his son Logan, co-owners of Logan’s Gardens in Los Angeles.  Serving up more than 1000 varieties of rare edible plants to the rich and famous is no easy task. But together, they make it work. 

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

