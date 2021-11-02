Making life better for jobseekers

When Indeed launched in 2004, it had one essential idea that set it apart from the competition: focus on doing what’s right for the jobseeker. This philosophy has made Indeed one of today’s leading job sites, drawing more than 250 million unique visitors each month and delivering nearly half of all hires in the U.S. The company’s mission—”we help people get jobs”—has helped drive innovation and guide the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also what helped Indeed land a spot on this year’s list of Fast Company‘s Brands that Matter.

“Part of what makes Indeed unique in our space is our mission-focus: Everyone in the organization is 100% focused on helping people get jobs,” says Jennifer Warren, Indeed’s vice president of global brand marketing. “Our goals now are to reduce the time to get hired, break down barriers to employment, and increase happiness at work.”

REACTING TO COVID

When COVID hit, the company realized that job seekers and employers needed help to deal with a fast-changing labor market and hiring landscape. “There had never been a more important time for us to really lean on our mission and say, ‘How can we help most?'” Warren says. Indeed quickly released several features to connect job seekers with employers who needed workers right away. For example, job seekers were able to add the hashtag #readytowork to their résumés to alert employers that they were available immediately, and companies could indicate if a job posting was “urgently hiring.” In a time of such uncertainty, jobseekers were provided with tools to learn about a potential new employer’s COVID-19 protocols. The job site also launched a series of virtual hiring events that resulted in more than 20,000 people being hired.

A FASTER HIRE

The pandemic has also created a sense of urgency around one of Indeed’s longterm goals: reducing the time involved in the job search and hiring process. “Right now, 40% of Americans would fall below the poverty line if they lost income for three months, so making job searches faster is important,” Warren says. To accelerate hiring, the company introduced free video interviewing options for all jobs posted to its site that reduces the time between application and contact by 20%.