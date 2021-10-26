advertisement
advertisement

By-product of the Great Resignation: People are turning to robots for career support

A new report from Oracle and Workplace Intelligence finds that workers trust robots to make “unbiased” job recommendations.

By-product of the Great Resignation: People are turning to robots for career support
[Source Images: Coneyl Jay/Getty; Ilka & Franz/Getty]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Maybe all the social distancing and remote work we had to do over the past 18 months really did break our brains. A new report from Oracle and Workplace Intelligence finds that stress and burnout are worse this year: 62% of over 14,000 people polled globally said they found 2021 to be the most stressful year at work ever, and 52% admitted the struggle with mental health was real.

advertisement

Across 13 countries and the strata of professional positions (employees, managers, HR leaders, and C-level executives), people are not only feeling lonely and isolated but out of control on a number of fronts:

  • the future (43%)
  • personal lives (46%)
  • careers (41%)
  • relationships (39%)

Three-quarters of respondents (76%) said they feel stuck in their professional lives. So it’s not surprising that people want to make radical changes, starting with their jobs (Great Resignation Tsunami, anyone?) but don’t even know where to start. The sense of disconnectedness is leading them to seek solutions in where else? Technology.

Virtual everything and Zoom fatigue notwithstanding, an overwhelming majority (82%) “believe robots can support their career better than humans” by giving unbiased recommendations (37%), quickly answering questions about their career (33%), or finding new jobs that fit their current skills (32%).

advertisement
advertisement

Of course, they still think humans are better at giving advice based on personal experience (46%). But as we’re seeing with Gen Z, a cohort convinced that career development can (and should) happen virtually, AI is becoming a more reliable companion on the path to climb that ladder.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a staff editor for Fast Company's Work Life section. She has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life