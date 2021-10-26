Sweetgreen IPO: Buzzy salad chain will test investors’ appetite for food stocks in NYSE debut

In the company’s IPO prospectus, the buzzy salad chain reported a strong bounce-back from COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Sales were battered in 2020, but regrew 21% in the first nine months of 2021. Its net losses narrowed to $87 million this year to date, from $100 million during the same period last year.

Founded in 2007, Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen has enjoyed “cool” status in the world of fast-casual restaurants, bolstered by high-profile partnerships with celebrities including top chef David Chang and tennis star Naomi Osaka. It’s also the latest food-and-beverage spot to tap the public market this year. Just last week, Chicago hot dog joint Portillo’s kicked off trading on the Nasdaq; last month, cult-favorite coffee shop Dutch Bros hit the Big Board; and this month, breakfast cafe chain First Watch made its debut.

Sweetgreen has, however, had its share of misses in recent times. In September, its cofounder Jonathan Neman published a LinkedIn blog post blaming obesity, in part, for the global pandemic, writing that “no vaccine nor mask will save us” and advocating for taxes on refined sugar and processed foods. (Sweetgreen is, of course, advertised as a healthy eats go-to.) Neman’s post drew swift backlash, and was deleted the following day.