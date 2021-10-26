The strawberry Pop-Tarts lawsuit is no joke: Mislabeling by Big Food is a real problem

A woman in New York has filed a seemingly overambitious-sounding lawsuit alleging that Kellogg’s strawberry Pop-Tarts falsely claim to have more strawberries than they actually do. The complaint claims the product contains far more pears and apples than strawberries—as evidenced by even the nutrition label on back, which lists “dried pears,” “dried apples,” and many artificial ingredients before “strawberries” appear. The woman, Elizabeth Russett, argues this is “false, deceptive, and misleading.” She’s asked for a jury trial, and is seeking damages in the amount of $5 million under the Class Action Fairness Act.

On first read, this may sound like another frivolous suit akin to the one filed against Starbucks (also demanding $5 million in damages) that said the coffee chain was ripping people off by putting too much ice in iced drinks. But it also points to a legitimate problem growing in America’s food system—the problem of food companies deceptively marketing products to make them sound better than they are.

Russett and her lawyer (a frequent litigator with a flurry of recent plaintiffs, many of them advocacy groups) are hoping to sue Big Food into quitting these misleading practices. In their eyes, mislabeling is food giants’ way to exploit new consumer trends—healthy eating, enviro-friendly agriculture, ethical sourcing—without having to make real changes.

A decade ago, there were fewer than 50 class actions per year filed against U.S. food companies, but a survey in February from law firm Perkins Coie found that this year they hit a record high—220 lawsuits. Russett’s lawsuit details how Kellogg also uses “vegetable juice for color” and “paprika extract color” to give strawberry Pop-Tarts their unnatural red coloring, then argues this alleged ruse results in consumers overpaying: Strawberries on average cost 50% more than pears.