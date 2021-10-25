Facebook Papers: Here’s a list to help you keep track of the most eye-popping stories

If you’re struggling to handle all the stories about the recent leak of Facebook documents, let us direct you to a few lists of where you can find all the best coverage in one place.

First, if you’re a little lost about what the so-called Facebook Papers are, some context: The trove of documents was shared and reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal after Frances Haugen, who was publicly revealed to be the Facebook whistleblower, leaked the deluge materials; redacted versions were then given to Congress through Haugen’s legal team.

Later, those same documents were then passed on to over three dozen news outlets, including the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the Atlantic, which used the past few weeks to comb through the thousands of pages of internal company information, including chats and studies completed by Facebook itself.

Below are few convenient resources to track news on the Facebook Papers: